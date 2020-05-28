Malawi: GIZ Donates 300 Solar Radios to Mangochi District Council

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — The implementing organization of German Development Cooperation, GIZ, on Tuesday donated 300 solar radios to Mangochi District Council to enhance flow of information in communities in the wake of Covid-19.

GIZ Country Director, Allan Walsch, said the radios would be donated to 99 village health committees in the areas of Senior Chief Makanjira and Traditional Authority (TA) Lulanga to help provide proper information on the spread of the pandemic.

He said the donation worth K11million, was a way of stamping GIZ's presence in the country amid rumours that the organization had packed up and gone.

"We are still working as your partners: it's not true that we have left the country. This is a very important message I would like to put across," Walsch pointed out.

The GIZ Country Director noted that Covid-19 remains a public health threat and that it has devastated all countries across the globe including his country, Germany, where strict measures including a lockdown were applied.

Walsch said while social distance is recommended as one of the health measures in preventing the spread of Covid-19, certain measures need to be applied too.

He cited an example of how 100 people were infected at one place in Germany after the lock down was eased.

"In Frankfurt, where I come from 100, people were infected at a church one weekend when they were celebrating the easing of the lockdown and elsewhere at a restaurant 20 people were affected in one day," Walsch explained.

He added: "So it's not just about social distance: if you are singing together within the same air zone chances of spreading the Coronavirus are very high."

Chairperson for Mangochi District Council, Allan Mmadi, hailed the GIZ for the donation saying it would play a crucial role in helping the rural masses understand more about Covid-19 and how best to fight the spread of the pandemic.

He said Mangochi district still needed more support towards Covid-19 response and he called upon more partners to consider supporting the district.

According to the district's Chief Preventive Health Officer, Dr. Kondwani Mamba, Mangochi has conducted 25 tests with one Covid-19 positive case while a cumulative number of 82 suspected cases have been on follow up.

