Namibia: Human Remains Found Near UIs

28 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A goat herder stumbled on human remains at Farm Le Water near Uis last weekend.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the remains, which were found close to a tree, are suspected to be those of a man.

Besides the skeleton, there was a belt, grey or white pants, blue overall jacket, black socks, boots (size 6 or 7) and a roll-on deodorant.

No one has been reported as missing in that area and the cause of death is unknown at this stage.

The skeleton was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for examination.

The discovery comes more than two months after three men - Sean Gomiseb (26), Uniseb David Ou Nanab (46), and Kheinamseb Abraham (35) came from Gobabis to the Brandberg mountains to mine precious stones.

Their vehicle ran out of fuel on the way to the mountains, and they walked towards Uis, but never reached the town.

Gomiseb and Abraham's remains were later discovered at different localities.

Asked if the latest remains could be those of Nanab, Iikuyu said that could not be ruled out.

"But the area where the three went missing is about 50km north of Uis toward the Brandberg while the latest find was about 50 kilometres south of Uis towards Henties Bay," he said.

Nanab's relatives were contacted to identify the remains and according to Iikuyu, the family claimed that he was wearing a pair of blue overall trousers, while the discovered remains had a blue overall jacket.

Asked about the possibility of the remains being those of the American Mark Mokosso who went missing in the Brandberg Mountains in December 2017, Iikuyu said he did not think so.

"The size of the shoes found with the latest remains is small while the American's shoe size was nine to 10, according to family members. The clothes found at the latest scene as well as the body height differ from those of the American," he said.

