South Africa: Lockdown - Cabinet Condemns Attacks On Individual Ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has lashed out at critics who have suggested that individual ministers are responsible for controversial decisions related to lockdown regulations, which have been implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, Cabinet detailed the role of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the process that goes into deciding on regulations.

"Cabinet condemns in the strongest possible terms false suggestions that individual members of the executive are responsible for recommendations that emanate from the NCCC or decisions taken by Cabinet," the statement read.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was criticised for the decision on the continued cigarette sales ban.

A petition started circulating online, calling for her "removal".

Almost 330 000 people signed the petition by Saturday. According to the petition, Dlamini-Zuma has, under the National Disaster Act, written "unconstitutional by-laws for her own personal gain and power".

The petition also accuses her of "irrationally misusing her power" and "seeking revenge through a pandemic" for "her own past struggles". It also claims she overrode "President Cyril Ramaphosa's call" to lift the ban against the sale of tobacco products under Level 4 of the national lockdown.

The NCCC's decision-making has also been questioned by political parties, including the DA.

In addition, in April, advocates Nazeer Cassim SC and Erin-Dianne Richards wrote to the Presidency to request clarity on the NCCC's powers.

A strongly worded response from the Presidency led several other advocates to call on the government to be more transparent.

But, in their statement, Cabinet said the operational and technical management of intervention in the pandemic was driven by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) and the Department of Health.

NatJoints is a structure of government comprising scientists; health specialists; engineers; representatives of the National Disaster Management centres; legal advisors; leadership of the country's security and law enforcement agencies, and teams from departments that make up the economic and social clusters of the Forum of South African Directors General, the statement read.

"Natjoints receives reports from different departments and submits proposals to directors general to develop recommendations that are presented to the [NCCC]. The [NCCC] deliberates DGs' recommendations and also makes its own recommendations to Cabinet where proposals, including regulations, are approved. This process ensures that the executive takes collective decisions that are consensual and inclusive."

With the country preparing to move to Level 3 on 1 June, Cabinet has also resolved to allocate ministers and deputy ministers districts and metros to monitor the measures that have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

Source: News24