Mozambique: Restoration of Order a Top Priority - PM

Maputo — One of the top priorities of the Mozambican government is "to restore order and tranquillity in Cabo Delgado province, where terrorist actions are occurring, and in the centre of the country where attacks are being carried out by men of the self-proclaimed Renamo Military junta", declared Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Thursday.

Speaking in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, at the end of a two day question and answer session between the deputies and the government, Rosario pledged "we shall continue to guarantee that the Defence and Security Forces are endowed with appropriate resources that strengthen their operational capacity, so that they can rise to the challenges of the moment throughout the country".

At the same time, he continued, "we shall be undertaking multi-sector interventions in implementing projects that generate jobs and income, above all to benefit women and young people".

This dual approach, he said, "has been allowing the defence of the population, the re-establishment of the normal functioning of public and private institutions, and the gradual recovery of economic activity in the affected districts of Cabo Delgado".

Rosario pointed, as an example of success, to the resumption of maritime travel along the Cabo Delgado coast, with boats linking the port of Mocimboa da Praia to the provincial capital, Pemba. Shops and banks in Cabo Delgado had reopened, and the funding of agricultural marketing had resumed.

He added that the government is providing assistance to people displaced from their homes by terrorist attacks.

The Prime Minister urged all Mozambicans "to redouble our vigilance and report any acts that disturb public order and security".

He stressed that all forces in society, including political parties, community and religious leaders, and the public at large, "should continue to promote the culture of peace, dialogue and tolerance, and the spirit of reconciliation. Only thus can we guarantee implementation of our national development agenda".

Rosario was convinced that the Covid-19 crisis "will pass. But to this end each of us must behave with responsibility and observe seriously the measures of prevention against this pandemic".

"While we observe the preventive measures", he added, "we must at the same time implement actions that prepare our productive sector for the phase of post-crisis economic recovery".

Rosario stressed this meant focusing on the priority areas laid down in the government's Five Year programme for 2020-2024, "which will allow us to boost our economy as soon as we have the coronavirus situation under control".

Of particular importance was agriculture, because of "its enormous potential in the diversification of the economy and in generating jobs and income for the majority of the Mozambican population".