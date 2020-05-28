Botswana: Tubu People Decry Extreme Water Scarcity

28 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Gaborone — Tubu village is currently facing acute water shortage and the crisis has been going on for many days now.

Kgosi Eastman Motshidiemang of Tubu said the situation was at its worst point as water was a basic need.

He said with the little water supplied by Water Utilities Corporation through bowsers, priority was given to the clinic and school, while the community was left stranded.

"During hard times such as this, the village has two water tanks that Water Utilities Corporation usually fills up to supply the village, but currently the tanks are seldom filled. This leaves many people without access to clean water," he said.

Kgosi Motshidiemang however suggested the resuscitation of the Department of Water Affairs boreholes that they used to drink from.

He said Tubu had about four unused boreholes, which needed to be powered in order to resolve the water crisis.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.