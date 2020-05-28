Botswana: Tubu People Decry Extreme Water Scarcity

Gaborone — Tubu village is currently facing acute water shortage and the crisis has been going on for many days now.

Kgosi Eastman Motshidiemang of Tubu said the situation was at its worst point as water was a basic need.

He said with the little water supplied by Water Utilities Corporation through bowsers, priority was given to the clinic and school, while the community was left stranded.

"During hard times such as this, the village has two water tanks that Water Utilities Corporation usually fills up to supply the village, but currently the tanks are seldom filled. This leaves many people without access to clean water," he said.

Kgosi Motshidiemang however suggested the resuscitation of the Department of Water Affairs boreholes that they used to drink from.

He said Tubu had about four unused boreholes, which needed to be powered in order to resolve the water crisis.

Source : BOPA