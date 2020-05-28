Namibia: Bank Windhoek Donates Testing Kits

Bank Windhoek has donated 500 Covid-19 testing kits to the government.

The 500 reagent testing and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits were handed over last week to minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula at the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP).

The bank, in collaboration with the NIP, was able to procure the material despite logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.

The bank's executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, said since Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Namibia, the bank realised there was a need to ensure testing in Namibia.

"As connectors of positive change, we offered our support by donating this equipment to the ministry. Our contribution will ensure that 500 Namibians receive testing as we continue to fight Covid-19," said Pack.

She said the bank was proud to have collaborated with the NIP, which fast-tracked the procurement process.

"That was also a huge challenge. But we are now happy that more Namibians can get tested so we can continue our efforts to ensure our small population remains healthy," she said.

Speaking at the handover, Shangula said the bank joins a long list of Namibians who have contributed to the fight against Covid-19.

He said there is a target to reach as Namibians, and the donation of testing materials will help reach this goal.

"On behalf of the ministry and the NIP, we extend our profound gratitude to Bank Windhoek for demonstrating its care for Namibians," he said.

Shangula said the NIP is the main party concerned in carrying out tests, but faces many difficulties in the supply of testing material.

In April, supported by Bank Windhoek, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), started airing an awareness campaign, communicating relevant information about Covid-19 in all local vernaculars.

Earlier in May, the bank, in collaboration with the Capricorn Group, donated 13 water tanks, each with a capacity of 10 000 litres, to provide safe and clean water to residents of Moses Garoëb and Samora Machel constituencies.

