South Africa: COVID-19 - Gauteng Now Has 3 167 Cases, With 1 993 Recoveries and 31 Deaths

28 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of 27 May, was 3 167, with 1 993 recoveries and 31 deaths, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

Out of a total of 12 582 contacts traced - these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19 - 9 889 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and, therefore, they have been de-isolated, said department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu.

A total number of 118 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.

Nationally, the total number of cases amounted to 25 937 by Wednesday. There have been 552 confirmed deaths so far, and 13 451 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown for recoveries as of 27 May was: Gauteng (1 955), Western Cape (8 504), KwaZulu-Natal (1 180), Free State (123), Eastern Cape (1 491), Limpopo (67), Mpumalanga (62), North West (39), Northern Cape (30).

CASES AND DEATHS - PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN:

16 893 - Western Cape - 391 deaths

3 167 - Gauteng - 31 deaths

3 047 - Eastern Cape - 70 deaths

2 186 - KwaZulu-Natal - 49 deaths

221 - Free State - 6 deaths

141 - Limpopo - 3 deaths

128 - North West - 1 death

106 - Mpumalanga

48 - Northern Cape - 1 death

0 - Unallocated

The Gauteng government has classified the West Rand District Municipality a Covid-19 hotspot, Premier David Makhura has said.

Makhura was speaking at Sibanye Gold Mine in Carletonville after meeting with officials and union representatives from mining houses around the West Rand.

The provincial command council decided to visit the area after concerns were raised following reports that 196 Anglo Gold Ashanti Mponeng workers had tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, Fin24 reported that 164 mineworkers had tested positive.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

