Malawi Red Cross Targets Nsanje Prison With Coronavirus Preventive Messages

28 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda- Mana

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has noted that people depressed of their liberty, such as people in prisons and other places of custody are more prone to the deadly Coronavirus disease outbreak.

An inmate washing his hands with soap

Nsanje District MRCS Coordinator, Patricia Gadi made the remarks Wednesday after her organization's volunteer invaded Nsanje Prison with awareness messages on how the inmates can prevent contracting the virus.

She said people in Prison live in close proximity and thus may act as a source of infection, intensification and spread of infectious diseases within and beyond prisons.

Gadi said prisoners are like any other persons in communities which need to be provided with the necessary messages and information regarding the Covid-19 prevention.

"These people in prisons need to be provided with the necessary messages of Covid-19 prevention as they are human beings. As MRCS, we are duty bound to reach out to such people who are in Prisons so that they get the information and save their lives.

"We are doing this because as the pandemic continues to spreads, the response in prisons could become more challenging as it requires a whole of society approach," the Coordinator explained.

She said if the prisoners are not familiar with the Covid-19 preventive measures while serving their sentences, it will be a tall order when they are freed.

"I am very sure that once these inmates are freed or have served their sentences, they will mingle with the communities hence the need for them to have the prevention information which will reduce the risks when they are released," Gadi added.

During the Covid-19 prevention message awareness, prisoners were told on how they can wash their hands correctly as one way of preventing the spread of the virus.

An official at Nsanje Prison who facilitated the gathering, Nelson Ntonga applauded MRCS for reaching out to the prisoners with the information which would help them follow good practices to ensure that no one contract the disease.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.