Tanzania: Tasaf Beneficiaries to Receive Payments Electronically

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

BENEFICIARIES of Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), development programmes will start receiving their payments from next month with its Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga, directing that all reimbursements will be conducted electronically.

According to Mr Mwamanga, the payments will be channeled either through their mobile phones or bank accounts. However, he urged potential beneficiaries with mobile phones to start processing the payments in registered SIM cards and also carry their National Identity cards for identifications.

"Potential beneficiaries should make sure that they select a wide-coverage mobile service network, which can be accessed for services any time ready to receive their money. The same applies for those who would opt to go for bank services," said the Executive Director, adding that: "For elderly, children and those with no ability to read and write, we will collaborate with the government through Ministry of Finance and Plan to set special helping system and make sure that they get their actual payments in time."

Elaborating, he said the electronic payment has been tested and safe, hence, a must after the pilot (electronic payments), project that was started in 2017 in 16 Councils proved effective.

For those who would choose mobile phone money transactions, he discouraged people from using their relatives phones, adding that in past TASAF programes some people were fleeced their money after confiding in their relatives.

Mr Mwamanga further noted that even those who disclosed their PIN numbers, lamented to have been robbed of their money, and urged them make it (PIN numbers) a secret thing.

He said the beneficiaries should take the projects serious because they improve their lives, health, adding: The government is well prepared to make sure that all poor households, nearly 6,000, which were left aside in the past TASAF programmes, will this time be involved."

Over 2tr/-has been set aside for all TASAF programmes countrywide, with a total of 1.4 million households set to benefit in 159 Councils in Mainland Tanzanian and Zanzibar, said Mr Mwamanga, noting that: "Potential beneficiaries should get ready for payments and other development projects ,while TASAF conducts verification exercise to identify the actual number of those who should benefit.

