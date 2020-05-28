Tanzania: Health Ministry Issues Guideline Before Opening of Schools

28 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The government has issued four guidelines to universities, schools and colleges, ensure the safe environment before students resume studies on June 1 in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

Universities whose premises were used as quarantine centres should be cleaned at least 72 hours before students return.

In a statement issued by the ministry of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, emphasizes the use of soap and running water as a way on maintaining hygiene.

The statement further instructs that schools and colleges should have medicine and equipment for emergencies as well as enough space between beds and control student supplies such as towels and toiletries.

"School leadership, academies and educational institutions should encourage students, teachers and their staff to wear cloth masks when they return," reads part of the statement

Students with Covid-19 symptoms should be tested before returning to school, those diagnosed with the virus should stay at home until their health status improves.

Also Read

Sadc set to reopen cross-border trade

Magufuli Hostels at UDSM declared safe for students return

South Africa reports record daily increase in Covid-19 cases

For students who are suspected of having symptoms of Corona disease at school or college, the school leadership should report to the nearest health care center for further diagnosis and treatment.

"This guide will be updated periodically to meet the relevant time requirements," reads the statement

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.