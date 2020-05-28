Tanzania: Health Ministry Issues Guideline Before Opening of Schools

Dar es Salaam — The government has issued four guidelines to universities, schools and colleges, ensure the safe environment before students resume studies on June 1 in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

Universities whose premises were used as quarantine centres should be cleaned at least 72 hours before students return.

In a statement issued by the ministry of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, emphasizes the use of soap and running water as a way on maintaining hygiene.

The statement further instructs that schools and colleges should have medicine and equipment for emergencies as well as enough space between beds and control student supplies such as towels and toiletries.

"School leadership, academies and educational institutions should encourage students, teachers and their staff to wear cloth masks when they return," reads part of the statement

Students with Covid-19 symptoms should be tested before returning to school, those diagnosed with the virus should stay at home until their health status improves.

For students who are suspected of having symptoms of Corona disease at school or college, the school leadership should report to the nearest health care center for further diagnosis and treatment.

"This guide will be updated periodically to meet the relevant time requirements," reads the statement