Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Dozens in Restive Northwest Nigeria

Premium Times
Sokoto state in Nigeria.
28 May 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

At least 60 people have been killed in a series of attacks on villages by armed gangs. Experts warned division in the region could give rise to jihadist groups as bloody violence continues to cause havoc.

Dozens of armed criminals on motorcycles raided a number of villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, killing at least 60 civilians.

Regional governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said that the attacks late Wednesday, close to the border with Niger, came as a "rude shock" as security officials had recently visited the area to try to appease ongoing conflict.

"We recovered 25 corpses in Garki, 13 in Dan Aduwa, 25 in Kuzari, seven in Katuma and four in Masawa," Lawal Kakale, one of the witnesses, told French news agency AFP. The local traditional leader is from Sabon Birni district, some 175 kilometers (110 miles) from the city of Sokoto.

"People fled in all directions and were pursued by the attackers. So, the corpses were scattered," Kakale recounted, adding that the death toll had surged to 74 as more corpses were recovered in the villages.

Medics recount horror

Doctors at a nearby hospital said they initially received 60 bodies with gunshot wounds.

"All the bodies had bullet wounds, most of them were shot in the head," one medic recounted.

The army said "hundreds" had been killed but so far there has been no independent confirmation of the death toll. Security forces said there would be a press conference later on Thursday.

Possible retaliation

Last week, Nigeria's armed forces launched a series of bomb raids on camps in the northwest region in its latest attempt to curtail violence in the area.

In an apparent retaliation attack, armed gang members raided five villages in the Sabon Birni district on Monday, killing 18 people.

Rival communities in the region have been embroiled in years of violent conflict over land, with armed gangs and vigilante groups carrying out reprisal killings and ransom kidnappings.

Nigerian authorities have repeatedly conducted military operations and local reconciliation talks in a bid to end ongoing conflict but so far authorities have not been successful.

An estimated 8,000 people have been killed since 2011 and a further 200,000 displaced.

Insurgents on the rise

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group (ICG) warned last week that jihadist groups - who have been establishing an insurgency in northeast Nigeria for the last ten years - are gaining influence as government and various rebel groups continue to clash.

According to the ICG, northwest Nigeria risks becoming a "land bridge" to jihadist groups across the Sahel region and called for stronger cooperation between Nigeria and Niger to prevent trafficking of arms on the border.

(AFP, Lusa, KNA)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: DW

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.