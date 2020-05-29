Tanzania: Morocco Square Tower Construction to Resume

CONSTRUCTION of the National Housing Corporation landmark Morocco Square commercial toweris set to resume soon following a recent loan-scheme restructure that helps to save at least 1.12bn/- a month.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Angelina Mabula said that the corporation is ready to complete its project which had been pending.

Work at the Morocco Square site had reached 90 per cent, with further explanation from NHC that in September 2017, it sold 80 per cent of residential apartments and commercial spaces at its Victoria Place and Morocco Square in Dar es Salaam through mortgage financing.

"Construction work at the Kawe based 7-11 and Golden Primary Resident also reached 43 per cent while work at Plot 300 Regent Estate has reached 11 per cent," the deputy minister said in the National Assembly.

She was reacting in response to a concern raised in the August House by Kawe Member of Parliament, Halima Mdee, who alleged that most of the projects under the National Housing Corporation were in suspense.

The lawmaker claimed that the two projects in her constituency were in bad shape, as the firm faces massive debts and shortage of funds to finance its construction works.