Tanzania: Morocco Square Tower Construction to Resume

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

CONSTRUCTION of the National Housing Corporation landmark Morocco Square commercial toweris set to resume soon following a recent loan-scheme restructure that helps to save at least 1.12bn/- a month.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Angelina Mabula said that the corporation is ready to complete its project which had been pending.

Work at the Morocco Square site had reached 90 per cent, with further explanation from NHC that in September 2017, it sold 80 per cent of residential apartments and commercial spaces at its Victoria Place and Morocco Square in Dar es Salaam through mortgage financing.

"Construction work at the Kawe based 7-11 and Golden Primary Resident also reached 43 per cent while work at Plot 300 Regent Estate has reached 11 per cent," the deputy minister said in the National Assembly.

She was reacting in response to a concern raised in the August House by Kawe Member of Parliament, Halima Mdee, who alleged that most of the projects under the National Housing Corporation were in suspense.

The lawmaker claimed that the two projects in her constituency were in bad shape, as the firm faces massive debts and shortage of funds to finance its construction works.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.