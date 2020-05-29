Tanzania: Electricity Project Set to Benefit 16 Villages

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government is implementing an ambitious 3.6bn/- project for supply of electricity in Manyoni District, which upon completion, about 16 villages are expected to benefit, parliament was informed here on Thursday.

In a written response to a question posed by Manyoni West Lawmaker, Yahaya Massare (CCM), the Ministry of Energy said the government through Rural Energy Agency (REA) and Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) continues to supply electricity in all areas countrywide.

In his main question, the Manyoni East Member of Parliament (MP) demanded to know when the 16 villages that were yet to be connected would get power as per the minister's promise.

"When the Energy Minister made a working tour of Manyoni West constituency, he promised that all the 16 villages will be connected before the end of December, 2019, but until now the villages are still in total darkness," he said.

However, in the response, the ministry stated that in the 3.6bn/- project, villages that were set to benefit were from Manyoni West Constituency, and they include Aghondi, Mabondeni, Muhanga, Ipande, Damwelu, Ipalalyu, Mitundu, Kitaraka and Kazikazi.

Others are Kihanju, Tambukareli, Kalangali, Tulieni, Mnazi Mmoja, Mbugani, Idodyandole, Kintanula, Mwamagembe and Rungwa.

"The project will equally involve installation of 33KV of electricity in about 237.8 kilometres, as well as another infrastructure of 0.4KV with about 32 kilometres, and installation of 16 transformers that will have 50 and 100 Kilovolts respectively," said the ministry.

Accordingly, the ministry said that at the initial stage upon completion of the project in June next year, about 1,600 customers will be connected to electricity.

