Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Gets 150 More Ventilators

28 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola received Wednesday in Luanda 150 more ventilators to help fight the covid-19 pandemic, Angop learned.

According to the source, the ventilators are part of a batch of 26 tons of biosecurity and hospital material purchased by Angolan State, in the light of the measures to prevent and fight covid-19.

In addition to the ventilators, Angola has received surgical masks, N95 masks (daily use), kits of biosafety outfit, glasses, beds, gowns, gloves and other disposable materials.

Receiving the material at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the secretary of state for Hospitals, Leonardo Inocêncio, said the ventilators will increase its numbers and thus boost the country's response capacity.

The official announced that another 150 ventilators will arrive in the country in the coming days, as part of a consignment of 380 tons of assorted biosecurity items bought from China.

Angola currently records 77 positive cases of covid-19, 45 of which of local transmission with four deaths, 18 recoveries, 51 active patients, the source also said.

