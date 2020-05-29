Rwanda: Govt Inks Military Deal With U.S.

29 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda and the United States have signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) as part of broader efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

Inked in Kigali Thursday, May 28, the deal, according to a statement by Rwanda's Ministry of Defence "will strengthen the existing good military cooperation between the United States of America and Rwanda."

Dr Vincent Biruta, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed on behalf of Rwanda while Amb. Peter Vrooman, the US envoy to Rwanda, signed on the behalf of the US.

Speaking about the development, Biruta said it "will cover U.S personnel and US contractors who may be temporarily present in the territory of the Republic of Rwanda in connection with ship visits, training exercises, humanitarian activities, and other activities as mutually agreed."

On his part, Vrooman said: "The signing of this agreement marks another milestone in strengthening the military cooperation between our two countries which has seen a significant rise, exemplified by the signature of the State Partnership Program with the State of Nebraska and its National Guard on December 12th, 2019." The signing was witnessed by Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira, the Minister for Defence, among other officials.

Rwanda and the US have for long had military partnership across different areas.

Among other things, the United States provides training and other forms of support to Rwanda's peacekeeping operations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.