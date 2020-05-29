Mauritius: COVID-19 - PM Hails Health Frontliners As National Heroes

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, expressed deep gratitude to the health personnel of the country, who have become national heroes, in the fight against Covid-19 on behalf of the Mauritian population and in his own name, today at the Flacq Hospital.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Flacq Hospital to pay tribute to the frontliners of the health sector. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, and the frontliners of the health sector, were present. A one-minute silence was observed for citizens who have lost their lives to the Covid-19.

Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited the Covid-19 testing centre set up at the Hospital. It is recalled that such centres have been set up across the other regional hospitals to screen patients who have Covid-19 symptoms and thus help curb the spread of disease in Mauritius.

In his statement, Mr Jugnauth observed that, if today, Mauritius has recorded no new Covid-19 local positive case over more than a month, it is largely due to the dedication of the healthcare personnel, as well as to the treatment administered, that has ensured that the 322 patients out of the 334 recorded cases, have been successfully treated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the sanitary protocol, including the quarantine measures, in place in Mauritius has effectively held in check the Covid-19. Moreover, he paid homage to those who have succumbed to the Covid-19, among whom a great professional of the health sector, Dr Bruno Cheong. Therefore, to honour him, Government has decided to rename the Flacq Hospital as the Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital, he announced.

Similarly, to Dr Cheong, the work of the healthcare personnel has not been an easy one and everyone was mobilised way before the first cases appeared in Mauritius, said Mr Jugnauth. They have worked 24/7 to ensure that health services are ready to face the challenge when the disease would appear in Mauritius and they have given their best to protect the population by taking up numerous risks, the Prime Minister stated.

Furthermore, he observed that history will recognise the contributions made by the healthcare personnel as a whole in these dire moments as well as the extraordinary work of Officers of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to screen citizens who have been suspected to carry the virus or who have been in contact with contaminated patients.

The work accomplished by the contact tracing team has been incredible, and, presently advanced economies are starting to implement the contact tracing system, Mr Jugnauth indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, Mauritius is now embarking on a new phase which will lead to easing the lockdown, and all efforts and precautionary measures are evolving in a positive direction. He expressed conviction that the health of the population will remain well protected thanks to the professionalism of the healthcare personnel.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the population to remain cautious and expressed pride that Mauritius is among the first on the African continent to have carried out mass screenings. On the global level, when compared to the United Kingdom and Germany we are carrying out more tests but this fight will continue, he recalled. We will return to a new sense of normal but continue follow sanitary measures, he added.

For his part, Minister Jagutpal, lauded the Prime Minister's commitment vis-à-vis the health sector and in ensuring the safety of the population by rolling out precautionary measures to face the Covid-19 challenge.

Speaking about Covid-19 figures for Mauritius, the Minister stated that no new positive case being reported for over a month denote that sanitary measures have been well implemented. All of this has been made possible with the collaboration of all frontliners comprising health personnel, Police Force, contact tracing teams, as well as the population, to contain the spread of the virus, he stated. Covid-19 is still a pandemic and is still present in the world, and therefore we have to be alert, he warned.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris