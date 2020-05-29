Rwanda: Youngster Tuyishimire to Join PSG Academy

Crespo Tabu Tuyishimire, the son of Amavubi legend late Patrick Mutesa Mafisango, is set to join Paris Saint-Germain's football academy.

The 13-year old, who plays as an attacking midfielder, was selected to join the French giants' academy after proving to be an exceptional talent during the Ijabo Ryawe Youth Championships in December 2018.

He represented - and captained - SC Kiyovu academy in the championship, which they won after beating Football Training Centre in the final.

According to his mother, Rosine Uwineza, Tuyishimire would be in France now but the traveling plans were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were almost done with all paperwork and traveling documents before the [Covid-19] pandemic, he would be in France by now. But, eventually he will go when life gets back to normal," said Uwineza.

Mafisango, who died in 2012 at the age of 32, is best remembered for his versatility and energetic play that made him a darling of many fans - both at club level and the national team.

He earned 23 caps at senior international level for Rwanda, including ten appearances in the 2010 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Sensational Tuyishimire says that he wants to continue his father's legacy.

"My dream is to play at the highest level possible. I want to do something that no other footballer has even done in Rwanda," the young midfielder told Times Sport in an interview.

He added: "I owe a great debt of gratitude to my supportive mother."