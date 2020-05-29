Malawi: Blantyre Archdiocese Mourn Priest Chinguo - Burial Saturday At Limbe Cathedral Cemetery

28 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Reverend Father Stanislaus Chinguo, who was the priest in the Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre, has died, the church announced on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi secretary general, Rev.Fr Henry Saindi, the late Fr Stanislaus Chinguo passed on Thursday morning at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

According to a funeral programme, the body of Fr Stanislaus will be taken from the College of Medicine Mortuary on Saturday, May 30 2020 at 7am to Limbe Cathedral for a funeral mass which will be led by His Grace Archbishop Thomas Msusa.

This will be followed by burial at Limbe Cathedral cemetery.

However, there will be no vigil prayers.

Blantyre Archdiocese through Communications Office led by Rev.Fr Frank Mwinganyama described the death of Fr Chinguo as big loss.

"He provided a lot of facilitation materials especially on Catholic Social Teachings. We have a number of handouts that he prepared," he said.

Mwinganyama said the deceased was very instrumental both at Diocesan level and National level.

"A very dedicated priest. He used to travel from Njuli parish to celebrate mass at Chancery. May the Good Lord reward him abundantly," said Fr Mwinganyama.

