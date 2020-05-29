Namibia: Govt Takes Over Quarantining of Truckers

28 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Transport companies or truck owners operating on cross-border routes will no longer be allowed to quarantine their drivers at truck ports, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced yesterday.

The truck drivers will be surrendered to the health ministry, who will quarantine them at accredited facilities. The new directive follows various reports that three truck drivers snuck out of quarantine facilities in Windhoek and Walvis Bay to visit friends and relatives. One of the drivers tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation at a state facility.

Meanwhile, Erongo governor Neville Andre yesterday told journalists the security cluster in the region is now tasked to enforce post-lockdown regulations, such as limiting local movement, wearing of masks in public, limiting the number of people at gatherings, as well as increasing surveillance to get information of whom the truck drivers were in contact with.

The task force will resume their patrols, while all trucks will have to enter the town via the Dune 7 road. They will also be escorted to Namport for offloading purposes. "We are calling on all companies in Namibia to use their surveillance systems to detect suspected positive truckers who visited their business premises and follow the example of Standard Bank to fumigate and put their workers, who might have come into contact with the suspected truck drivers, in isolation. I am particularly making reference to those places the suspected truckers visited en route to Walvis Bay," Andre said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.