Cameroon: Prison Fire Seriously Injures Inmates

Quotidien Mutations
Victims of a deadly attempt to escape New Bell prison in Douala - des morts apres une tentative d'evasion de la prison de New Bell a Douala
29 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Authorities in Cameroon are investigating a fire inside a maximum-security prison in the port city of Douala that sent three inmates to the hospital with serious burns.

A fire official said two firefighters were also injured Thursday trying to put out the blaze at the New Bell jail in the commercial capital.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a heavily populated neighborhood close to the prison.

It is unclear what started the fire, nor if the fire was linked to overcrowded conditions in the prison.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, say overcrowding, poor sanitation and violence are chronic issues confronting Cameroon prisons.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

