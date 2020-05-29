Malawi Women to Hold Mega Worship Summit

Influential Ladies has partnered Beyond Beauty Ladies Ministry to organise prayers with the aim of worshiping God under the theme 'When women worship' on May 30,2020 at Bwaila Secondary School in Lilongwe.

In an interview,welfare leader of Beyond Beauty Ladies Ministry, Bertha Sanudi said that the summit is meant to bring women together in worship because they were created to God and there is nothing more beautiful than being in God's presence.

"We have organised a mega worship summit so that women of every age should come at one place and worship God for there is power in oneness," she said.

Sanudi said that they came up with the theme 'When women worship' because there is power when women gather to praying the name of Jesus Christ.

"When you look at worship teams in many places of prayer women are in huge numbers and mostly women take an upper hand because they easily surrender to God.

"And when we read the book of Acts before the day of Pentecostal the disciples joined women in the upper room which is technically a place they gathered to worship therefore when women worship something supernatural happens," she pointed out.

Sanudi said that the summit was vital to women because they would carry one another in prayer and it was one way of strengthening one's prayer and spiritual life since one gets encouraged when they see another woman pray.

"Women should expect healing in all areas of their lives and they should expect an encounter with God," She noted.

Sanudi added that, the summit is special because it is the first joint meeting they have ever had since the beginning of their ministry and the willingness of women to collaborate that in itself shows that this is not about fame but the spread of the gospel.

A Member of Beauty Ladies Ministry, Grace Masuku said they are getting ready to attend the Mega worship summit.

She said the summit would help us to strengthen our oneness as a ministry and encourage all members to believe in a prayer.

The Guest Speaker during the summit which will start from 1:30pm to 5pm at Bwaila upper Hall is the founder of Influential Ladies Ministry,TiyamikeTsokonombwe.

