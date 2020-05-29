Angolan President Regrets Death of Bishop Óscar Braga

28 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço has manifested his condolences to the family of Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Benguela, Dom Óscar Braga, who died on Tuesday, May26.

In a note of condolences, João Lourenço refers that it was with deep consternation that he received "the sad news of the death of Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Benguela, a city where for 45 years he carried out his worthy religious action".

The Head of State recognizes Dom Óscar Braga's dedication to the Catholic Church and the common good, stressing that he stimulated many religious vocations among the youth and transmitted the noblest values of Angolan society.

João Lourenço highlighted among the values transmitted by Don Oscar Braga to Angolan society, the love for humanity, the appreciation of the family, the defence of children, women and the most vulnerable ones.

President Lourenço considers him "a man of integrity and a patriot by conviction", further stressing that he keeps fond memories of the years he worked and lived with the prelate in Benguela between 1986 and 1989.

In this moment of sadness and mourning, on his behalf and on behalf of his wife, President João Lourenço presents the most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to all those who had the privilege of living and benefiting from Dom Óscar Braga's "wise advices".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.