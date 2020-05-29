Angolan President Regrets Death of Bishop Óscar Braga

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço has manifested his condolences to the family of Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Benguela, Dom Óscar Braga, who died on Tuesday, May26.

In a note of condolences, João Lourenço refers that it was with deep consternation that he received "the sad news of the death of Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Benguela, a city where for 45 years he carried out his worthy religious action".

The Head of State recognizes Dom Óscar Braga's dedication to the Catholic Church and the common good, stressing that he stimulated many religious vocations among the youth and transmitted the noblest values of Angolan society.

João Lourenço highlighted among the values transmitted by Don Oscar Braga to Angolan society, the love for humanity, the appreciation of the family, the defence of children, women and the most vulnerable ones.

President Lourenço considers him "a man of integrity and a patriot by conviction", further stressing that he keeps fond memories of the years he worked and lived with the prelate in Benguela between 1986 and 1989.

In this moment of sadness and mourning, on his behalf and on behalf of his wife, President João Lourenço presents the most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to all those who had the privilege of living and benefiting from Dom Óscar Braga's "wise advices".