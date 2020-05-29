Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Backs Taxi-Moto Cashless Drive Ahead of Bikers' Return

Airtel Rwanda has announced its support to motorcyclists in Kigali with cashless digital payment option and brand new reflective jackets, ahead of their highly anticipated commencement of public transport slated to resume on June 1.

Motorcycles, popularly known as taxi-moto have been out of public transport for the past two months.

In response to the announcement made by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) that all motorcycles should use cashless payments when they hit the road on Monday, Airtel Rwanda has put in place measures to allow motorcyclists take up cashless payment.

The directive by RURA aims at containing the spread of Coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Courtesy of the new platform by Airtel Rwanda, passengers will be offered the convenience to pay for their rides from their mobile phones by pressing *544# and follow the prompts.

Through the *544# platform, motorcyclists will receive payments in a cashless mode, seamlessly using Airtel Money.

With this service come discount when riders buy fuel at any Mount Meru fuel pump.

Passengers are offered the convenience to pay for their rides through easy steps from their mobile phones via the short code *544#.#BeSmartBeSafe #AirtelMoney pic.twitter.com/ZaHNh7S8IF

- Amit Chawla (@MDAirtel_Rw) May 28, 2020

Airtel Rwanda has partnered with fuel companies including Mt Meru Ltd to offer a discount to motorists on essential commodities like fuel and lubricants when paying with Airtel money to avoid cash transactions.

On behalf of motorcyclists, Daniel Ngarambe, the Chairman FERWACOTAMO, their federation, says that they look forward to resuming business and using cashless payment with Airtel Rwanda.

"We are grateful that Airtel has sped up this partnership and it has come at an opportune time when the safety of the riders is our key concern. The improved Airtel Money payment will result in further unlocking of the digital payment potentials of our members," he said,

The payment solution will also facilitate them redeem fees to their respective motorcyclist cooperatives.

During this coronavirus crisis, digital payments for varied transactions have been keeping economies running and helping people reduce chances of infections.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director of Aitel Rwanda, Amit Chawla, expressed his excitement to support motorcyclists with clean vests and safe payments means.

"In this times of reopening, we are extremely excited to delight motorcyclists with an Airtel vest that keep them clean and safe. Moreover, mobile payments have proved to be a safety measure to users from contracting the virus through touching infected surfaces or cash," he said.

Airtel Rwanda has been a active partner in Rwanda's battle against Covid-19.

On May 1st, Airtel Rwanda delivered its contribution of Rwf135 million to the Ministry of Health to support efforts to combat pandemic.