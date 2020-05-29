Somalia: Galmudug President Leads Delegation to Adodo Town

Galmudug regional state chief Ahmed Abdi Kaariye (Khor Khor) has led a delegation to Adado town on Wednesday. Among those on his entourage were first deputy speaker of parliament of Galmudug, ministers, MPs and other officials.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet district administrations and military officers. He is also expected to visit facilities in Adado town addressing different issues.

The military joint with the Galmudug forces has tightened security in the city. In the recent past, security forces have intensified efforts to flush out Al-shabab remnants from the region.