Somalia: Unknown Gun Men Kill Elder and His Bodyguard in Benadir

28 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A renewed elder has been shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Suukh Ba'ad district of Yaqshid of Benadir region. As confirmed by witnesses, the elder was identified as Mohamed Daud was killed together with his guard.

He was one of the elders who selected the delegates that elected members of parliament. The armed men fled from the scene immediately after killing the elder.

Security department did not comment on the killing of the elder. No group has claimed responsibility but Alqaeda linked group alshabab mostly carry out such attacks.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

