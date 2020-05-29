Somalia: How Somalia Has Been Managing Covid19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has reached 1,711 as of 27 May, with 67 deaths and 253 recoveries. Most cases have been reported from Banadir region and are a result of community transmission.

The cases are surging at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug; creating a triple threat.

UN agencies and partners have scaled up risk communication and community engagement, and supporting the Federal Government and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt the transmission of the disease.

Radio spots highlighting COVID-19 prevention measures have been aired by partners on 21 radio stations throughout the country, reaching an estimated 10 million people.