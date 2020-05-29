Somalia: How Somalia Has Been Managing Covid19

28 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has reached 1,711 as of 27 May, with 67 deaths and 253 recoveries. Most cases have been reported from Banadir region and are a result of community transmission.

The cases are surging at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug; creating a triple threat.

UN agencies and partners have scaled up risk communication and community engagement, and supporting the Federal Government and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt the transmission of the disease.

Radio spots highlighting COVID-19 prevention measures have been aired by partners on 21 radio stations throughout the country, reaching an estimated 10 million people.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.