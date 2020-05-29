Somalia: Senior Police Officer Killed in Car Bomb in Mogadishu

A senior police officer has been killed in a targeted bomb on his car went off in Hamarweyne Mogadishu. The senior police officer was killed is identified as Jibril.

At the time of the incident, he was accompanied by two officers one has died while the other one narrowly escaped death and was seriously wounded.

Security officer arrived at the scene and have started the investigation. Benadir administration not commented on the matter.

The past week another senior police Gen Ali Hirsi Bare escaped two blast targeting in Mogadishu