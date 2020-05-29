Angola: Libraries to Reopen in July

28 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After 59 days of closure, within the scope of the State of Emergency decreed by the President of the Republic, libraries, digital libraries and cinemas will reopen on July 13.

According to the Presidential Decree on the Public Calamity, made public last Monday, the institutions concerned, including the functioning of fairs and exhibitions, are subject to 50 percent of the capacity of the rooms.

Recreational, cultural and leisure activities on public roads or in public spaces will operate in three phases, with museums, theatres, monuments and similar establishments starting on June 13.

According to the minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, access to beaches and other bathing areas is conditioned to the beginning of the bathing season, the same condition for naval clubs and marinas, for recreational purposes.

To this end, all these institutions must ensure hand hygiene at the entrance, use of a face mask, physical distance of at least 2 metres between the participants, and a distance of 2 meters between the stands in the case of fairs.

Other cultural and artistic activities are subject to specific regulations.

Regarding the churches, Adão de Almeida said that they will be reopened to the faithful as from June 24, with a limit of up to 50 percent of the capacity of places of worship, not exceeding 150 people.

Religious institutions will be able to celebrate activities four days a week, with the remaining days reserved for the cleaning of churches.

The worshipers should clean the surfaces, hands at the entrance to the places of worship, mandatory use of a face mask, a minimum distance of 2 metres between the faithful, constant ventilation of the places of worship and mandatory hygiene after each celebration.

The government also determines the non-use or distribution of leaflets or documents, during the services, and the placement of contribution boxes for offerings in easily accessible place, among other prevention and safety measures.

As for activities and meetings, the government determines that they should start on June 13, with a 50% capacity limitation when carried out in closed spaces.

The latest official update shows that Angola has 73 covid-19 positive cases, 45 of which were local transmission, with 4 deaths, 18 recovered, 51 active and one case that requires special attention.

