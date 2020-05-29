Angola: Female MPs Redouble Action Against Drugs in Angola

Luanda — Female MPs assigned to the National Movement for the Prevention and Fight against the Use of Drugs expressed last Wednesday, in Luanda, the commitment to redoubling their work in the fight to reduce the incidence of such ill in Angola, which affects hundreds of families.

The coordinator, Augusta Leonel, who was speaking on the sidelines of the institution's committee meeting, controlled by the Group of Women Parliamentarians of the National Assembly, told the press that the various areas are implementing the existing programmes, which aim to combat this social scourge.

"We hope that at this meeting each group can reflect and reinforce strategies, so that work in the fight against drugs is carried out across the country. The drug problem affects hundreds of people and we have to redouble our commitment to this priority task", she said.

Without giving any figures, the MP acknowledged that they are worrisome, so she stressed the need for a joint effort with other social partners to fulfill the objectives advocated by the movement.

On her turn, MP Lourdes Caposso, who heads the Movement's legal area, called for greater awareness in society, to eradicate this evil that affects Angolan families.

At the meeting, issues related to information, strategy for implementing activity plans, election/appointment of the Movement's provincial coordinators were addressed.

The National Movement for Preventing and Combating the Use of Drugs, which will remain in effect until the end of this legislature, in June 2022, constitutes a reinforcement of the government's actions, reflected in the 2018/2022 National Development Plan.

The movement intends to contribute with preventive actions to reduce the incidence of cases related to the use and abuse of psychoactive substances and to update the legislative collection against the use of drugs.