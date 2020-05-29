Angola: COVID-19 - Angola With Two More Positive Cases

Luanda — Angola registered, last Wednesday, two more positive cases of covid-19, bringing to 73 the number of people infected with the disease.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, these are two Angolan female citizens, a 10 year-old residing in the urban district of Futungo, a 37- year old living in the Hoji Ya Henda neighborhood, in Luanda, where the two sanitary fences remain.

Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual pandemic data update conference, said the two patients are already being monitored by medical staff.

As of 7 pm on Wednesday, Angola recorded 73 positive cases, 45 of which were local transmission, with 4 deaths, 18 recovered, 51 active and one case that requires special attention.

In the chapter of laboratory tests, he reported that 10,000 tests were carried out, which resulted in 73 positive cases and 7,626 negative ones.

The country has 1,262 people in institutional quarantine, 50 of whom have already been discharged, 41 from Luanda, 2 from Bié, 1 from Lunda Norte, 1 from Huíla and four from Cabinda Province.