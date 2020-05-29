Angola: COVID-19 - Cfm Trains Resume Service On June 10

Lubango — Mocâmedes Railway Company (CFM) commuter service is to resume on the 10th of June, with four weekly passenger train trips between the city of Lubango, southern Huila Province and the city of Menongue, in the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province.

Speaking to ANGOP last Wednesday, in Lubango, the chairman of the CFM's board, Daniel Quipaxe, said that the moment requires some adjustments in the operation procedures, which includes the reduction from seven to four weekly trips, that is, half of its capacity.

"For each station, we will provide a carriage with 75 seats and only half of its capacity will be available", stressed the CEO. Daniel Quipaxe stressed that preventive measure against covid-19 have been adopted, as the carriages will be disinfected before each trip, in addition to making alcohol gel available at the entrance, devices with soap and water at the stations and the requirement for mandatory use of face mask for passengers and crew.

He informed that for the municipalities of Matala and Cuvango two wagons are available for the transportation of cargo. "We are going to evaluate the behaviour of the population in this regard, to assess the possibility of increasing the weekly frequency and the capacity in the carriages", he stressed. The circulation of the passenger train in the CFM was suspended on March 27, as a consequence of the State of Emergency that was in force until the 25th of this month, with the public company maintaining only the transport of containerized cargo, granite, fuel and lubricants on the Lubango - Namibe route.