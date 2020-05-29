Zimbabwe: Tyson Runs to Court As War Vets Invade, Help Selves On Farm Produce

Exiled former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has filed an urgent chamber application seeking to evict some war veterans who have invaded his Mazowe farm and started helping themselves to his orange produce.

The troubled ex-Zanu PF top official said he could not confront the invaders who include an Efanos Mudzimunyi, Kudakwashe Moyana, Kenneth Mudzimunyi and Akim Mudzimunyi.

In his court application, Kasukuwere said he risked losing his US$2 million investment he sacrificed on his Cornucopia Farm in Mazowe.

He filed his application for spoliation order citing Sea Flower Investments as the second applicant.

"Between then and now, I personally and through the farm, made a significant investment on the farm totalling upwards of US$2 million," he said in his court papers.

"My intention has always been to develop the farm and to this end, made long term investments thereon. I'm currently conducting operations on the farm.

"Unexpectedly and on May 6 2020, the respondents came and invaded the farm.

"They have forcibly settled on the farm. They resisted the security personnel on the farm and threatened my farm workers with unspecified action as well as violence.

"They have brought some property on the farm and have started to invade my fields and reaping my crops."

The once powerful government official said the settlers on his farm and their activities were causing him stress.

Kasukuwere also complained Lands Minister, Perrance Shiri could not have sanctioned this occupancy since he was ordered on April 9 by the courts not to interfere with his occupancy of the farm.

"The actions of the respondents are unlawful. The law cannot countenance their actions. I therefore seek a spoliation order against the respondents.

"I also seek an order restoring the status quo ante that is restoration of the possession of the farm to myself and my farm.

"I also seek an order of costs on an attorney and client scale. The respondents have unnecessarily put me out of pocket. They have invaded my farm interfered with my operations and have cost me money."

The embattled former Zanu PF political commissar has been fighting through the courts to stop government from repossessing the property.

The farm is among those that have been targeted for repossession by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Before the said invasion, Kasukuwere was challenging Shiri's decision to withdraw his offer letter.

A withdrawal of the offer letter was formally served recently at his Cornucopia Farm, but the once Zanu PF politburo member failed to submit his answering affidavit on time.

Through his lawyers, he has rushed to the courts to challenge the takeover bid, adding that he could not file the challenge on time because of the current Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, his lawyers have said the matter should be heard urgently or their client risked huge loss.

The case is yet to be heard.