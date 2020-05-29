Somalia: Gunmen Kill Former Electoral Delegate in Mogadishu

Suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen have shot and killed a prominent tribal elder in Mogadishu on Thursday shortly a car bomb exploded near the presidential palace, killing a police officer.

An eyewitness said two men armed with pistols have attacked the elder identified as Hussein Mohamed at Suuq Ba'ad village, shooting him dead on the spot.

The late elder was a former electoral delegate who participated in the selection of the MPs of the current Somali parliament. No group has yet claimed responsibility for his murder.

Al-Shabaab has in the past targeted elders who voted for the lawmakers in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country for the past 3 years.