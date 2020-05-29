Somalia: Gunmen Kill Former Electoral Delegate in Mogadishu

28 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen have shot and killed a prominent tribal elder in Mogadishu on Thursday shortly a car bomb exploded near the presidential palace, killing a police officer.

An eyewitness said two men armed with pistols have attacked the elder identified as Hussein Mohamed at Suuq Ba'ad village, shooting him dead on the spot.

The late elder was a former electoral delegate who participated in the selection of the MPs of the current Somali parliament. No group has yet claimed responsibility for his murder.

Al-Shabaab has in the past targeted elders who voted for the lawmakers in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country for the past 3 years.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.