Rwanda: Eric Rutanga - Rayon Captain Joins Police on Two-Year Deal

Rayon Sports skipper Eric Rutanga has completed his two-year move to archrivals Police after signing the Rwf15 million transfer deal on Thursday, May 28.

The star left-back will pocket all the signing fee as he joins the corps side as a free agent.

"Rutanga is now our player until 2022. We hope his quality and experience will add strength to the team," Police Secretary-General, CIP Maurice Karangwa, told Times Sport on Thursday.

JUST IN: @rayon_sports captain Eric Rutanga has joined Police FC after signing a two-year contract this afternoon at a reported Rwf15 million fee. pic.twitter.com/G7CKQowW40

Rutanga is the fourth player to depart struggling Rayon in the last ten days. He joins teammate Eric Iradukunda who was also signed by Police on a two-year deal last weekend.

The other duo of goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona crossed to SC Kiyovu.

In a separate interview, Rutanga confessed that "leaving Rayon was not an easy decision but I believe it was the right time to go for a different challenge. I will do my best in contributing to the club's success over the next two years."

Rutanga, 26, is one of the most famous products of the Rwanda U-17 team that competed at the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup in Mexico after finishing second in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Since joining Rayon from APR in 2016, he won two league titles and played a critical role as the Blues reached quarter-finals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup - the first and only time by any Rwandan team.

In the 2019-20 Rwanda Premier League, which was prematurely ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Police finished third on the 16-team log with 43 points having registered 12 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses.