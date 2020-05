The local handball governing body (Ferwahand) has confirmed that the league season will resume in September after receiving an all-clear from the government.

However, the specific starting date is yet to be determined.

"The national league - for men and women - will resume and be completed after the lockdown in September," said Jean-Paul Ngarambe, the Ferwahand Secretary-General.

"We will announce the exact date in June after a meeting with all member clubs."