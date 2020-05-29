Africa: Evolution of COVID-19 - Cameroon Ranks 7th Most Affected in Africa

This was revealed during the daily press briefing yesterday, May 27, with focus on those misconceptions that propagate the Coronavirus.

Cameroon has crossed the threshold of 5,000 positive cases of Covid -19. This is an alert bell to all Cameroonians and a challenge to be more vigilant, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, underlined yesterday, May 27, 2020 in Yaounde at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. With such increasing positive cases of Covid-19 in the country, Dr Etoundi Mballa says the country ranks 7th among the countries most affected by the deadly contagious disease in Africa. "This should cause individuals to question themselves on the compliance with the barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO)", the Director of Disease Control underlined. The press briefing revealed that it is easy to think that the increase in positive cases brings about prejudice and other preconceived ideas, by the simple fact that, as days go by, people discover that victims of the dubious killer include brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues etc. At the same time and at the heart of this health war, Dr Etoundi Mballa stressed that the figures highlight the need to renew and reiterate to the entire community, certain preconceived ideas which, in spite of everything, stand the test of time and scientific evidence. Some of these misconceptions are the belief that drinking alcohol, sometimes even 90 per cent alcohol can prevent Covid-19. This is wrong. Instead, it can even be dangerous since frequent or excessive consumption of alcohol can increase health risks. Furthermore, the thesis that antibio- tics are effective in preventing the Coronavirus is a lie. People should know that antibiotics do not work against viruses, but only against bacteria and Covid-19, as the name sug- gests is a virus. It is also im- portant to mention that ul- traviolet lamps should never be used to disinfect hands or other areas of the skin. Ultra violet rays, it was said can irritate the skin and damage the eyes. Sanitizing your hands with a hydro alcoholic solution or washing your hands with clean running water and soap is the most effective way to kill the virus, Dr Etoundi underlined. While noting that any person can be affected by the virus, the population was reassured that the new Coronavirus is not transmitted by mosquito bites. It is a respiratory virus that spreads mainly through contact with an infected person, through respiratory droplets, nasal secretions and saliva. Getting rid of such misconceptions, the health personnel said should lead the population to adopt an exemplary discipline in terms of respecting the barrier measures used to prevent the spread of the virus. That is: ensure strict observance of the regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; wearing face mask in public, maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible .