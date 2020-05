Health officials in Somaliland has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, they tested thirty two people and they all tested positive for the deadly virus, 21 are men and 11 are women.

All cases were recovered from Hargeisa the capital of the self-declared nation.

The self-declared nation has put tough measures including closing learning institutes and banned large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19 the disease caused by a coronavirus.