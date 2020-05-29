Zimbabwe: Gweru Mom Successfully Delivers in Zim's First Cesarean COVID-19 Birth

A pregnant woman who is a Covid-19 positive case Thursday successfully gave birth through a cesarean section at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Acting Secretary for Health and Child Care, Gibson Mhlanga, in a statement, said the country has successfully conducted its first case of delivery index.

"Zimbabwe has successfully concluded the delivery of its index case of a pregnant mother who tested positive for Covid-19," Mhlanga said.

A team of specialists, according to government, managed to deliver the baby through a cesarean section.

The specialists included Dr Johannes Mukwembi (obstetrician), Dr Prince Tineyi Murambi (Anaesthestrologist), Kwidini (scrub nurse) and Dr Tafadzwa Mutukwa (Anaesthestrologist).

"The baby was delivered through a cesarean section for an obstetric indication at Gweru Provincial Hospital, today, on the 28 of May 2020. The operation went on well in full adherence to standard IPC procedures," Mhlanga said.

He assured the nation and said the mother and the baby are in a stable condition and admitted in isolation at the hospital.

"We congratulate the mother, father and the family. We would like to thank health workers at all levels in MoHCC departments and partners who contributed in various ways towards this good outcome.

"We would like to specifically thank and applaud the multidisciplinary team at Gweru Provincial Hospital, the leadership of the hospital and the provincial leadership for exemplary teamwork on a job well done," he said.

Government has said the delivery will be used to model responses and management of similar cases in future.

