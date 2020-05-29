Sudan: Finance and Justice Ministers Partake in U.S. Congress Session

28 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning, and Justice Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi and Dr. Nasr Al-Din Abdel-Bari explained the situation in Sudan to members of the American Congressional Committees in a video conference session hosted by the African Center at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

The ministers presented the great progress made by the transitional government since it took power in September 2019.

Minister of Justice Dr. Nasreddine Abdel-Bari reviewed legal and human rights reform, efforts to achieve peace and dismantle the defunct regime and the need to remove the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi focused on economic reforms and plans, noting that the negative economic impact of Sudan's presence on the terrorist list.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.