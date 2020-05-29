Sudan: Registration of New 200 COVID-19 Infections, Recovered Cases Increase

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, the registration of new 200 COVID-19 infections, in addition to 11 fatalities and 161 recovered cases according to the epidemiological report for , Tuesday, May.26, 2020.

The new cases registered as follows:

Khartoum State, 145, Gezira, 7, North Kordofan, 3, Gadarif, 16, Sinnar, 7, South Darfur, 1, West Darfur, 4, Nahr El-Neil, 1, White Nile, 7, East Darfur, 3, West Kordofan, 1and one case in Central Darfur.

The fatalities were registered as follows:

6 cases in Khartoum State, 4 in Gezira and one fatality in the White Nile State bringing the total number of the infections , since the start of the pandemic, to 4346 including 195 fatality and 749 recovered cases.