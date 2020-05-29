Sudan: SC Members Conclude Visit to Blue Nile

28 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazine — The Members of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer and Raja Nicola concluded, Sunday a visit to the Blue Nile State.

The delegation was seen off at the airport by the Acting Wali (governor) of the State, Maj-General, Yassin Ibrahim and a number of the state's government officials.

The federal delegation led by Tawer, held a series of meetings with the ministers of the state's government, the Security Committee and the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Raja Nicola, during the visit, inspected the Catholic Church in Damazine.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.