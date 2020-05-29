Sudan: SC Members Conclude Visit to Blue Nile

Damazine — The Members of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer and Raja Nicola concluded, Sunday a visit to the Blue Nile State.

The delegation was seen off at the airport by the Acting Wali (governor) of the State, Maj-General, Yassin Ibrahim and a number of the state's government officials.

The federal delegation led by Tawer, held a series of meetings with the ministers of the state's government, the Security Committee and the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Raja Nicola, during the visit, inspected the Catholic Church in Damazine.