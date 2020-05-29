Sudan: Army Commander Martyred, Soldiers and Civilians Wounded in Ethiopian Militia Attack

Gadaref — A Sudanese Commander martyred and a number of soldiers and civilians were wounded when Ethiopian militia force penetrated the Sudanese territories and attacked the agricultural projects in Baraka Norein and Al-Forsan village on the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders.

The Sudanese military force in Barakat Noreen camp clashed with the Ethiopian militia where Commander, Captain, Karamedeen martyred and a number of soldiers and civilians were wounded in the attack.

Military reinforcements sent to the area repulsed the attack and chased the perpetrators beyond the joint borders.