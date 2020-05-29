Eritrea: Financial and Material Contribution to Augment National Fund

Asmara — According to report from the Ministry of Health, Eritrean nationals working at the Israel Embassy contributed 16 thousand Nakfa, BISELEX Eritrea P.L.C 10 thousand Nakfa, and other social service provision institutions contributed 16 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, a number of administrative areas and cooperative associations in the Central region contributed a total of 75 thousand and 151 Nakfa.

Small business and individuals in Asmara also contributed a total of 108 thousand and 200 Nakfa.

Likewise, residents of a number of administrative areas in the Southern region extended financial and material support to disadvantaged families in their respective areas.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to live free of charge ranging from two to four months.