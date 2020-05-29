Eritrea: Celebrations of Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritreans in the US and Australia have enthusiastically celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary respecting the guidelines of social distancing and gathering to fight the spread of corona virus pandemic.

The celebrations in the United States that was conducted from 1 to 24 May through the social media outlets included interviews depicting the history of the struggle for independence, cultural programs, photo exhibition, memories of nationals about the Independence Day, messages of solidarity by various American officials as well as other activities portraying the day.

In the message he delivered, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, commended the strong participation and contribution of nationals in the effort the people and Government of Eritrea are exerting to fight the spread of corona virus

A virtual ceremony was also held to graduate about 200 students that completed their secondary school education.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals residing in Australia and New Zealand celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

At the occasion, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Consul General at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia, congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad in connection with Independence Day anniversary and Eid Al Fetir Holiday.