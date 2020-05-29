Eritrea: Celebrations of Independence Day Anniversary

28 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritreans in the US and Australia have enthusiastically celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary respecting the guidelines of social distancing and gathering to fight the spread of corona virus pandemic.

The celebrations in the United States that was conducted from 1 to 24 May through the social media outlets included interviews depicting the history of the struggle for independence, cultural programs, photo exhibition, memories of nationals about the Independence Day, messages of solidarity by various American officials as well as other activities portraying the day.

In the message he delivered, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, commended the strong participation and contribution of nationals in the effort the people and Government of Eritrea are exerting to fight the spread of corona virus

A virtual ceremony was also held to graduate about 200 students that completed their secondary school education.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals residing in Australia and New Zealand celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

At the occasion, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Consul General at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia, congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad in connection with Independence Day anniversary and Eid Al Fetir Holiday.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.