Cameroon: Transfers - Uncertainty for Cameroonian Players

Some footballers like Eric Maxim Choupo- Moting, André Onana, and Fabrice Ondoa are yet to be certain about the next season.

The future is rather unclear for some Cameroonian players plying their trade abroad as far as transfers are concerned. Indomitable Lions captain, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not certain to stay in French side, Paris Saint Germaine next season. Sources from Turkish press indicate that the Indomitable Lions captain has an agreement to sign a deal with Turkish giants, Fenerbache.

After being announced for Italy recently, it was later announced that the management of PSG was thinking of extending his stay at the club and may use the extension clause of his current contract to give the Cameroonian an additional year of service with the French side. The Indomitable Lions captain had spent most of the season on the bench and was expected to give way to new signings at the Camp des Lodges. Despite his rather delicate situation in the team the player may end up extending his stay in PSG.This will depend on the response of the sports director of the club.

Indomitable Lions Defender, Jean- Charles Castelletto has signed a three-year deal with French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes. Castelletto joins the club as a free agent from rivals Stade Brestois. The ex-Royal Mouscron defender made 25 league appearances for Brest in the just-ended season and appeared in the French Ligue 1 team of the week on three occasions. English club, Chelsea, is interested in André Onana after several weeks of speculation about the future of the Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper. Since arriving Amsterdam, the 24- year-old keeper has grown into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Last summer he had a gentleman agreement with Ajax officials to spend a season at the Cryuiff Arena before finding a new challenge. Several European big clubs have been interested in his performances amongst them his ex-club Barcelona, accompanied by PSG, Tottenham, Manchester United, AC Milan who are all linked with the Chelsea target. Fabrice Ondoa, Indomitable Lions goalkeeper is needed by Italy's Serie A. Italian Serie A side Lecce have included the 24-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper Joseph Fabrice Ebogo Ondoa in their wish list for the up- coming transfer window. Ondoa is tied to the Belgian club till the sum- mer of 2022 but limited game time can be the main reason the Ex-Bar- celona B man wants out of Ostende .