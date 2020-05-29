Sudan Reports 200 New Cases of COVID-19

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan authorities announced 200 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths according to Health Ministry's Tuesday report.
Revealed on Thursday, the new update raised the country's total to 4346 including 195 deaths.
The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (145), Gezira (7), North Kordofan (3), West Kordofan (1), Sinnar (7) Gadaref (16), White Nile (7) South Darfur (1), West Darfur (4), North Darfur (4), River Nile (1), East Darfur (3) and Central Darfur (1).
Recoveries rose to 749.