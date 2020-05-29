Sudan: Al-Burhan Office - the SC Head Is in Good Health

28 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Office of the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council has described the news report carried out by the social media on the Head of the Council, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan as "unfounded".

The Office of the SC Head said in a press release that he enjoys good health during Eid Al-Fitr and he has been exchanging congratulatory cables and receiving telephone calls from Presidents and Heads of States including the joint telephone call from the US Assistant Foreign Secretary for African Affairs, the US Special Envoy to Sudan and the call he received, yesterday, from the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni condolence him on the death of the Advisor, Nagwa Abbas Gadah Al-Dam.

"The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council will return to Khartoum, today, Sunday, from Gandatu, Nahr El-Neil State, after spending the holiday of Eid Al-Fitr " the release said.

