Cameroon - Commonwealth - Mutual Respect for Shared Gains!

Commonwealth Department in the Ministry of External Relations shows that the economic cooperation is mostly carried out through a number of organisations accredited by the Commonwealth to assist member countries with expertise in trade organisations, building small businesses, enhancing tax and customs laws, the least of which is not developing a productive trade environment. Cameroon's gainful participation in numerous Commonwealth Business Forums and the steady increase in the number of Commonwealth entering and established in the country speak of growing reciprocally-beneficial ties.

Thanks to Cameroon's adherence to the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators, the country is able to engage diverse tax reforms which are not only yielding fruits in doing business but also fetching a lot to the State coffers amidst dwindling fortunes of commodity products; especially falling crude oil prices, on the international market.

Further still, Cameroon has entered a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council to boost its earnings from Commonwealth trade.

The strategic agreement which goes operational in January 2018 will among others serve as an official interface between the Government of Cameroon and investors on the Commonwealth market, attract Commonwealth investors into Cameroon's rich market as well as give Cameroonian SMEs the rare opportunity to compete on the Commonwealth market.

Developing sports through the Commonwealth Games as well as welltargeted education through the various scholarships to Cameroonians have equally been the hallmark of the fruitful Cameroon-Commonwealth cooperation.

Both parties work tirelessly to raise awareness on contemporary global issues and promote understanding about the values shared by the Commonwealth family notably; the rule of law, democracy, human rights and sustainable socio-economic development. The five-day visit of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, to Cameroon is therefore an ideal occasion to evaluate the path covered as well as jointly chart the way forward for a better tomorrow.

Since joining the gentlemen's club in 1995, efforts have been multiplying in diverse sectors to oil the growing and reciprocally-beneficial ties.

Cameroon enlisted as one of the 52 members of the Commonwealth of Nations on November 1, 1995 and since then, cooperation ties between the two has been growing in leaps and bounds, yielding fruits in diverse sectors for their mutual benefits.

Over the years, Cameroon has gained credibility in the voluntary multilateral association, described variously as a Gentlemen's Club, given the sovereign nature of her membership bound by shared values and principles expressed in the Declaration of Commonwealth Principles.

Through the mutual respect for shared gains that characterises Cameroon- Commonwealth Cooperation, Cameroonians have received awards and diverse recognitions at the topmost levels of the organisation. The country's ability and vibrancy to uphold the best practices of the Commonwealth has been tested and approved in a multitude of domains.

The recent election of Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka as the Executive Committee President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association as well as that of Jules Doret Ndongo to the office of Vice Chairperson of the Commonwealth Local Government Forum therefore speak volumes. On the economic front, records show that mutually-beneficial business partnerships have taken centre stage in Cameroon's membership in the Commonwealth.

