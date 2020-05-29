Kenya: Man Kills Brother Over Milk

29 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

What was meant to be a sumptuous lunch for two brothers turned into a family nightmare after they turned against each other and one was stabbed to death during a quarrel over milk.

In an incident that left residents of Tegunot village, Kericho County in shock, Peter Kiprotich Chelugut, 39, stabbed his brother Charles Chelugut Churugoi, 37, killing him on the spot.

It is not clear what really transpired that saw the late pay for the milk with his life but police in a report filed under OB number 22/28/05/2020 at Londiani Police Station said that the suspect was being questioned.

The report revealed that Charles was stabbed on the neck and bled profusely leading to his death.

"The scene was visited by the OCS Londiani and DCI personnel and removed the body after documentation by the scenes of crime personnel," the report read in part.

The lifeless body was taken to Molo Subcounty hospital morgue for an autopsy examination.

As the officers were assessing the situation in the house, the assailant who had gone into hiding, resurfaced at the scene and was arrested.

