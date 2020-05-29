Sudan: Ethiopian Army - Supported Militia Attacks Sudanese Territories

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Official Spokesman, Brig. Amir Mohammed Al-Hassan has announced that a number of Sudanese soldiers were martyred and wounded, Thursday, on the Sudanese territories, by the Ethiopian- Army supported militia.

Dr. Amir Mohammed Al-Hassan said in Sudan News Agency Forum the Sudanese military force in the area clashed with the Ethiopian militia where Commander, Captain, Karamedeen martyred and a number of soldiers and civilians were wounded in the attack.

SUNA indicates that the Sudanese Ethiopian borders witnessed, Sunday morning, new tension when the Ethiopian militia backed up by the Ethiopian Army penetrated the Sudanese territories, at Barakat Norite and Al-Forsan Village and clashed with the Sudanese forces stationed in the area.

The harvest and agricultural seasons are usually; witness the violations and encroachment by the Ethiopian militia which is not controlled by the Ethiopian authorities, but the Army Official Spokesman has pointed out that the recent aggression was supported by the Ethiopian forces.